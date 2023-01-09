Las Vegas police investigating Monday morning homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early morning homicide Monday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police found an unresponsive adult male laying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was chased down the street by an unidentified suspect and was shot. The suspect then fled the area.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via their website.

