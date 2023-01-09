Las Vegas police investigating after woman found dead in residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers received a report of an unresponsive woman who was found inside a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Arriving officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the woman lived at the residence and was shot by an unidentified suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555,or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

