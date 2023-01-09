Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another Las Vegas restaurant will soon have the distinction of being featured on Guy Fieri’s iconic “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” show.

According to a news release, the locally-owned and operated eatery, Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The release says Chickpeas will be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

The eatery says that the episode, dubbed “Smokers, Stove and Skewer,” was filmed at the restaurant’s West Flamingo location between Nov. 9-12 last year.

“We are proud to have been selected and to represent our great city on a national platform,” owner Shahin Moghbel said.

For mroe information on Chickpeas, visit: https://www.chickpeaslv.com/

