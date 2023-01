LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend.

According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Z. from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401.

The #HeartofTheStrip just got 6 million times more fab 💖 Congrats to Las Vegas local Thomas Z. on hitting the biggest Pai Gow Progressive for a win of $6,443,401 🔥



+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/seFexFiKCp — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) January 8, 2023

No further information was provided.

