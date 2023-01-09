Las Vegas homicide rate for 2022 down from previous year, data shows

(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide case rate was down for the year of 2022 compared to 2021, according to data published on the department’s website.

In 2022, the department saw 146 murders compared to 158 the year prior, a decrease of 7.6%

2022 also saw 22 justifiable homicides, while the year prior saw 23, a decrease of 4.3%.

Of the murders in 2022, there are 21 cases still listed as open.

2021 was a year that saw a 49 percent increase in homicides from 2020.

More statistics from the department can be found on its website.

