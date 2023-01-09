Forecast Outlook-1/9/22

We are preparing for our next round of active weather as showers return Monday into Tuesday.

Monday expect an increase in cloud cover as scattered showers move through with a few sprinkles possible for the morning commute. This won’t be a widespread rain, but many locations will notice the wind increasing 15-25 MPH with stronger wind for surrounding locations as a Wind Advisory goes into effect for western Clark County & Nye County and will last thorugh Tuesday at noon for gusts to 50 MPH. Daytime highs hold in the upper 50s Monday. A winter storm warning will go into effect Monday at 4pm and last through Tuesday at 10pm for snow above 7000ft with 8 to 14 inches possible and wind gusts to 60 MPH possible.

Tuesday will be our most active day with widespread rain and the potential for thunderstorms and thundersnow. A wind Advisory will impact our entire FOX5 viewing area Tuesday at noon until 7pm for SW Wind 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. Temperatures hold right around 60 for Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Spring Mountains through 10pm Tuesday night with over a foot of snow possible.

By Wednesday we get a break from the active weather, but it won’t last long. We dry out Wednesday into Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s before another storm is forecast to hit our area this upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers will be possible again this weekend. Will fine tune the timing of the storm as we get closer.

