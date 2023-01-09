Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

