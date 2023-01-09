Coroner releases cause of death for 16-year-old who died after flag football game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the cause and manner of death for a 16-year-old who died after a flag football game in Las Vegas.

Ashari Hughes died from anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva, the coroner’s office said. Her manner of death was described as natural.

Hughes was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School on Jan. 5 when she collapsed and was taken to the hospital. She died shortly after. Her parents said she was having heart problems, but had not yet gotten an official diagnosis before she died.

The National Library of Medicine describes Hughes’ cause of death as a “rare congenital abnormality” that represents less than 3% of coronary anomalies. According to a journal published in 2016, patients with this abnormality can have symptoms such as myocardial ischemia, also known as reduced blood flow, arrhythmias, or sudden cardiac death (SCD).

The journal also said the condition can be diagnosed with an angiography and surgery is typically recommended to treat the condition.

A vigil is being held Monday night at Centennial High School in honor of Hughes; another vigil is planned for Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday.

