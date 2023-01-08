Forecast Outlook-1/8/22

The dry weather for the Las Vegas Valley will continue for one more day.

Light winds and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast.

Monday the weather pattern becomes very active again with rain forecast for Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals could reach almost a half inch.

Up in our local mountains we have a winter storm watch in place Monday evening into Tuesday evening.

Six to 12 inches of snow is forecast along with 35 mile per hour wind gusts.

By Wednesday we get a break from the active weather but it won’t last long.

Another storm is forecast to hit our area next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.