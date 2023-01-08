Forecast Outlook-1/7/23

Saturday was a quiet day in the Las Vegas with dry conditions, cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures.

More of the same is forecast for Sunday and into the start of the week.

Everything then starts to change Monday night as the next system that is going to batter California will move into the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday night our rain chances are 20%, 60% Tuesday morning and 80% by the afternoon.

This system is producing more rain and mountain snow than the one that hit us last weekend.

By Wednesday things quiet down as we’ll enjoy a bit of a break from the systems before another storm moves onshore next weekend.

