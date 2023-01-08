3 injured after small plane lands on US 95 near Las Vegas

Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday...
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the plane landed on US 95 near Mile Marker 97 just before 10 a.m. Jan. 7. After the plane landed on the highway, it was hit by a vehicle.

LVFR said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

