3 injured after small plane lands on US 95 near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the plane landed on US 95 near Mile Marker 97 just before 10 a.m. Jan. 7. After the plane landed on the highway, it was hit by a vehicle.

Crews responded to mile marker 97 on SB US95 for a plane that landed on the highway and was hit by a vehicle after successfully landing. There were 3 minor injuries. All patients were transported by LVFR crews. pic.twitter.com/cuaY78W2a5 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 7, 2023

LVFR said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

