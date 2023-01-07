Forecast Outlook-1/7/23

The active weather pattern continues for the west side of the country.

While we anticipate a dry day in the Las Vegas area another storm system is pummeling the west coast.

That system will produce clouds locally that will move out by Sunday making way for a partly cloudy day.

To start the work week more partly cloudy conditions Monday morning but clouding over by late in the afternoon.

We have a 30% chance of rain by Monday night, 60% overnight into Tuesday and 70% by Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast for Harry Reid is under a 10th of an inch but over areas in the valley could see more.

We’ll dry out for the rest of the week by Wednesday afternoon, with another system possibly moving in next weekend.

