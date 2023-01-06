Valley High School has early dismissal due to power outage

Parents wait outside of Valley High School in Las Vegas to pick up students after they were...
Parents wait outside of Valley High School in Las Vegas to pick up students after they were dismissed early due to a power outage on Jan. 6, 2023.(Yogi B/Burst)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage caused by a power pole being damaged has resulted in Valley High School dismissing students early on Friday.

At some point in the morning, the power went out and it was reported to KVVU students were placed into the gym and cafeteria during school after the power went out. Buses arrived and parents came to pick up their children.

At least one student told KVVU that classes never got started.

The power outage was due to a downed power pole near Karen and Eastern from Thursday night. NV Energy said approximately 1,800 customers were impacted by the outage and estimates power will be restored around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check later for more updates.

