Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley

Hunter Maliek
Hunter Maliek(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.

Arriving officers located the victim, later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Shalom Amar, 59, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased on scene.

Las Vegas police said detectives identified Hunter Maliek, 20, as a suspect in this case. Police said Maliek was arrested on Jan. 3 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

