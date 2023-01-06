Sublime with Rome, Gavin DeGraw to perform at Raiders game Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The final Raiders game of the regular season will feature a performance from Sublime with Rome.

While Sublime with Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for a halftime performance, a second artist will also be on hand to perform the National Anthem.

According to the release, Gavin DeGraw will perform the National Anthem before kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team advises fans who are traveling to Allegiant Stadium for the game to note that kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

The Raiders also reminded fans to be aware of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. According to the team, those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.