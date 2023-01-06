Student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sports event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

“With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one of our students,” Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in a letter to parents Friday morning.

Salzman said in his letter that the unidentified student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event” on Thursday night.

The letter said that “staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman said.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

