Resorts World to begin charging for parking for non-rewards members

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beginning Jan. 4, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location unless you are a Genting Rewards member.

Guests who are not rewards members can gain access to free parking and other benefits if they download the company’s mobile app and sign-up.

Those who do not will pay $10 for parking.

