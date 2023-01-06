Resorts World to begin charging for parking for non-rewards members

Beginning Jan. 4, 2023, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location...
Beginning Jan. 4, 2023, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location unless you are a Genting Rewards member.(Esports Awards via Twitter)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beginning Jan. 4, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location unless you are a Genting Rewards member.

Guests who are not rewards members can gain access to free parking and other benefits if they download the company’s mobile app and sign-up.

Those who do not will pay $10 for parking.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Henderson Police Chief responds to vote of 'no confidence' by unions
Henderson Police Chief to retire in February
Bees!
Encourage your teen to bee-come a pollinator ambassador
Storm clouds seen over Henderson on Jan. 5, 2023.
Las Vegas Valley sees rain, mountains see snow in Thursday storm
Nevada Department of Corrections
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department