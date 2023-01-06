Resorts World to begin charging for parking for non-rewards members
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beginning Jan. 4, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location unless you are a Genting Rewards member.
Guests who are not rewards members can gain access to free parking and other benefits if they download the company’s mobile app and sign-up.
Those who do not will pay $10 for parking.
