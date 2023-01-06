Puppy finds new home after abandoned at Las Vegas airport

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International has found its furever home.

According to the Animal Foundation, the 9-week-old, 3-pound puppy was left alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week.

The group says the dog, named Penny, was brought to its facility but was never reclaimed by her original owner.

“We’re so grateful Penny will start the new year with a happy new beginning. She was recently adopted to a loving forever home!” the Animal Foundation said.

