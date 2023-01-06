Operator of some Nevada McDonald’s locations to pay nearly $2M in sexual harassment settlement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The franchise owner for 18 McDonald’s locations in Nevada, Arizona and California will pay $1,997,500 to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Friday.

AMTCR, Inc. is headquartered in Kingman, Arizona. According to the lawsuit, since 2017 the company knew about sexual harassment and let it continue unabated by supervisors, managers and coworkers.

The harassment was mainly directed at young, teenage employees and included unwanted touching, offensive comments, sexual advances and intimidation, the lawsuit said.

AMTCR failed to address the complaints adequately and many of the employees found the conditions there intolerable, and quit.

“Preventing and remedying systemic harassment and protecting vulnerable workers from discrimination are key priorities for the Commission,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. “Teenage workers are especially vulnerable to harassment. The EEOC will continue to use all its tools—including outreach and education, technical assistance and, where necessary, litigation —to tackle workplace harassment.”

In addition to monetary relief, AMTCR agreed to make changes as to how employees are treated and how complaints are handled by staff.

