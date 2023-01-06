NV Energy crews busy across the state tackling winter weather outages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy crews have been busy from Southern to Northern Nevada, restoring power after winter storms slammed both parts of the state.

Thursday gave Southern Nevada high winds and pouring rain, leading to 14,000 people without power at one point in the afternoon, dwindling down to less than 2,000 by the evening.

The Southern storms come as 200 other crew members continue to restore power in Northern Nevada to a few dozen homes with the most difficult outages, often in rural areas or surrounded by difficult terrain. The December 31 storm brought unprecedented snow conditions, leading to 70,000 people without power across the Reno area.

Those Northern crews include dispatched Southern Nevada team members and utility workers from Utah, Oregon and Northern California. Many crew members will remain in place in anticipation of more storms and severe weather coming over the next few days and into next week.

“Of course, we’re focused on the restoration here in the northwest part of the state. We still have very adequate personnel still stationed in Southern Nevada, more than 100 personnel that could respond to a whole host of potential trouble,” said Vice President Jesse Murray.

“We have had some instances where we have had emergencies on both ends of the state. We understand that sometimes we get these major events and need a whole concentration of resources very quickly to get a community back on its feet,” he said.

Crews from other states can also respond to Southern Nevada in the event of severe weather incidents.

