No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school to help students, families

No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas middle school to help students, families(The Just One Project)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The group behind Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry will debut a “first-of-its-kind” community market at a Las Vegas middle school.

According to a news release, the Just One Project, which distributes groceries to more than 20,000 food-insecure residents each month, will open the market at Garside Junior High School.

The organization says the classroom-sized “Community Market at Garside” is the first market from the Just One Project to open inside a CCSD school.

Open Monday through Friday during school hours, the by-appointment, no-cost community market will offer organization’s services and support to the Garside students and their families.

Staffed by case managers from the Just One Project, the market will offer Garside families fresh groceries, recipes, nutritional advice, household items, school supplies and more.

According to the release, families who visit the market may also access the organization’s Community Connect wraparound services, including homeless prevention assistance and other supportive services.

To learn more about the Just One Project, visit www.TheJustOneProject.org.

