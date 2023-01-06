Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails.

Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said.

It is a scam that happens across the country, where people are targeted by criminals threatening to prosecute for failing to pay a bond or appear for a subpoena, hearing or jury duty.

Victims are pressured to provide confidential information, which can lead to identity theft and fraud, or provide immediate payment to the caller.

Officials advise that if you get such a call, hang up. It’s not from the federal court system

