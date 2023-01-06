Las Vegas police: Man facing terrorism charge after accused in arson incident at power plant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with an arson incident at a power facility.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were notified of a “malicious destruction of property incident” that occurred at a power facility in the 10500 block of Highway 93.

Police say that employees advised officers that an unknown subject had broken into the fenced facility and set a vehicle on fire next to a transformer, resulting in damages.

Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD says its Counter Terrorism detectives identified the subject as Mohammed Mesmarian, 34.

Police said Mesmarian was located in Boulder City on Jan. 5 and taken into custody.

According to LVMPD, Mesmarian was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Committing an Act of Terrorism

1st Degree Arson

3rd Degree Arson

Destroy or Injure Real or Personal Property of Another

Escape by Felony Prisoner

Police advised that detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.