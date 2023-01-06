Home prices in Las Vegas Valley return to same as one year ago

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – After continuously hitting record highs throughout 2021 and early 2022, rising interest rates have led Las Vegas housing prices to keep falling, so much so that the average price in December 2022 was the same as the year prior.

According to a new Las Vegas Realtors report, the average price of existing single-family homes in Southern Nevada in December was $425,000, which matches the price from December 2021, which at the time was an all-time record. The price also shows a 1.4% decline from November.

“Besides entering what is usually the slowest time of year for the housing market, rising mortgage interest rates are causing a contraction,’ said 2023 Las Vegas Realtors president Lee Barrett. “At the same time, people should know that these things are cyclical and that the sky is not falling.”

Unlike when homes were selling for record-high prices, when there were too many buyers and not enough homes, it is the opposite situation right now. According to Las Vegas Realtors, the sales pace in December equates to nearly a four-month supply of properties available for sale, compared to less than a one-month supply at this time one year ago.

