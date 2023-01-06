Forecast Outlook- 1/6/2023

Clouds will be increasing this weekend with only the slight chance of a few isolated sprinkles on Sunday. Rain chances pick up again early next week.

Saturday stays dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be running in the mid 50s. The clouds will stick around on Sunday with only a few isolated sprinkles passing through. It will stay mainly dry for most neighborhoods. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another system is moving in early next week, bringing back shower chances on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday is forecast to be a wetter day with showers picking up across the area. Highs will be closer to 60. An early morning shower is possible on Wednesday before we dry it out again Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.