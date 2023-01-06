Driver dead after hitting pole in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Windmill Lane and Gilespie Street Thursday evening.

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 the driver of a two-door vehicle struck a pole in the 200 block of Windmill near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area while police investigate.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

