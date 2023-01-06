Driver dead after hitting pole in south Las Vegas Valley

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Windmill Lane and Gilespie Street Thursday evening.

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 the driver of a two-door vehicle struck a pole in the 200 block of Windmill near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area while police investigate.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bicyclist dead after crash involving car near Owens, I-15
Bicyclist dead after crash involving car near Owens, I-15
Beginning Jan. 4, 2023, Resorts World Las Vegas will charge for parking at their location...
Resorts World to begin charging for parking for non-rewards members
Henderson Police Chief responds to vote of 'no confidence' by unions
Henderson Police Chief to retire in February
Bees!
Encourage your teen to bee-come a pollinator ambassador