Downtown Las Vegas business leaving area due to safety concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a push for years to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. Now, a business that was a big part of that effort for the last 10 years is moving out due to safety concerns.

The Hydrant Club, a dog boarding, training, and social club is no longer operating on East Fremont Street, shutting its doors for good last Saturday.

Not far from Atomic Liquor, you may notice a giant yellow fire hydrant, the brainchild of Tony Hsieh outside the doggie business. Owner Cathy Brooks says safety concerns in the Fremont East/ Downtown Area left her with no choice but to close the location.

“We formally closed December 31st. Our last day of day school, the last day there were classes was the 29th and about 2 hours after the last dog left the building two people were shot about two blocks away,” Brooks recounted.

A decade ago, Brooks moved to Vegas just to open the business.

“I worked in Silicon Valley for a bunch of years. I’d say roughly around 2010-2011, I knew I wanted to do something different and I wasn’t quite sure what that was Tony Hsieh CEO of Zappos at the time and a longtime friend... He said while why don’t you visit Vegas this summer?” Brooks shared. In his apartment, there was a wall of post-it notes with hopes and dreams for Downtown.

“There was somewhere between a dozen to a dozen and half post-it notes that had something to do with dogs,” Brooks revealed. Brooks says Hsieh worked with her weekly to open up the Hydrant Club and she hopes his legacy, his commitment to Downtown revitalization lives on, but she just can’t stay.

“The kinds of threats that really lead me to the decision that this neighborhood was no longer a safe place for a standalone small business were things like gun violence, things like large groups of unruly individuals.”

“When 100 guys drinking tall cans getting hammered and getting stoned riding bikes on the rear tire right down the middle of the street throw their bikes all over the front of your property and you ask them really politely, ‘Hey would you mind moving over so you are not obstructing the business and I get called all manner of names... What am I going to do?” Brooks questioned.

For now, the business does not have a physical location. Brooks is in the process of finding a new one but clarified the likelihood that it will be anywhere near the same neighborhood is zero.

For now, Brooks is still running her dog training business, Unleashed Leadership, wherever she can while she looks for a new permanent location.

