California man accused in several home burglaries in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Los Angeles man is facing numerous burglary charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands in cash, jewelry and electronics from homes since October, according to Las Vegas police.

Mario Mitchell, 24, is being held on $50,000 bail in jail while charged with five counts of residential burglary, one count of attempted residential burglary, three counts of grand larceny and burglary while in possession of a firearm.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report stated the following series of events:

Between the dates of Oct. 30 and Dec. 1 of 2022, surveillance footage was recovered from each incident, which showed a suspect, later identified as Mitchell, committing burglaries.

On Oct. 30, a woman left her home to get groceries and when she returned, she saw her house had been ransacked. Footage showed three men entering her home then leaving with valuables, including a security camera from inside the home.

On Nov. 6, a woman had left her home and returned to find her sliding glass door shattered, according to the report. Video footage from the home showed Mitchell breaking the door but never going into the home.

The same day after that, according to police, another home was broken into after the victim left to go to church. When he returned, he found his car was missing and his safe was taken. Video footage showed Mitchell at the front door of the home ringing the doorbell beforehand.

On Nov. 15, a victim returned home to find his dining room window had been broken. While many expensive electronics were not stolen, the man told police his debit card, cologne, laundry detergent and headphones were missing.

Later on the same day, after the first break-in, a woman called police to report she woke up to find Mitchell prying open her door. When asked what he was doing, Mitchell told her “Oh [expletive], wrong house” and he ran away, the report says.

On Nov. 17, a married couple went out to dinner and returned to find their lights were on inside their house. Footage showed Mitchell opening the trunk of his car before approaching the front door of the home. According to the report, missing was $200,000 in cash, a handgun, jewelry, a safe and passports.

Through a previous traffic citation, police were able to match the damage to Mitchell’s car to the one seen in surveillance footage from the burglaries.

Previous arrests provided photos of Mitchell, who matched the man seen on the camera footage.

Mitchell’s next court date is Jan. 9.

