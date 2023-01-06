Bicyclist dead after crash involving car near Owens, I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car hit a man riding a bike near the intersection of Owens Avenue and B Street close to the I-15.

According to investigators, the driver stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The bicyclist was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Streets in the area are currently closed down.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.