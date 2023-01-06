Bicyclist dead after crash involving car near Owens, I-15

By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car hit a man riding a bike near the intersection of Owens Avenue and B Street close to the I-15.

According to investigators, the driver stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The bicyclist was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Streets in the area are currently closed down.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

