Worker shortage continues for some restaurants across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is all hands on deck in the kitchen and in the dining room at the Mountain West Eatery but the owner of Mountain West Eatery said help is wanted.

“I am a server, I am a servant and I love it when people come into my restaurant and they are happy,” said Owner Rick Ruff.

Ruff has stepped in to help serve customers due to limited workers.

“We are always understaffed, and we get yelped about that sometimes,” said Ruff.

The family-owned business has been cooking up food on Blue Diamond for three years and opened just two days before COVID shut them down.

“We were going bankrupt,” said Ruff. “It was basically over for us.”

While things are now running smoothly on that front, they need to get up to speed with their staffing.

“I am in an area with a lot of restaurants so when they put an app in with me pretty much they put an app in with 7 other restaurants over here so we are all competing with the same people,” said Ruff.

Fully staffed including servers and chefs for Mountain West Eatery is 12 people. Right now, they only have three to four workers.

Ruff said if you need work come on into the restaurant.

“Everything is done right here in house and so it is something you can be proud of,” said Ruff.

