Suspect charged with attempted murder after police standoff in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon following his arrest Tuesday after a standoff with authorities.

Tomas Gallardo-Escobar, 22, is being held without bond as he violated the terms of his release following his entry of a guilty plea for graffiti on Dec. 1, 2022.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched Wednesday to 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, near Wigwam Avenue between S. Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Boulevard at around 6:46 p.m. for a follow-up on a battery with a deadly weapon call that occurred Tuesday.

Police learned earlier that day an employee at a nearby gas station had been stabbed by a customer, later identified as Gallardo. He had been in the store beforehand and was told to leave because he had been banned from the gas station two days before.

But Gallardo then came back with a knife and stabbed the clerk and injured another person who tried to take the knife from Gallardo, according to police.

Officers learned Gallardo lived nearby with his girlfriend, and she told them he was last seen with a white sweater with blood on it.

Later, Gallardo was arrested and interviewed by police. He said he confronted the employee at the gas station because the employee had hit on Gallardo’s wife. He said he remembered grabbing his knife but not stabbing anyone with it, and that the alleged victim had a knife, as well, though he never saw it

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

