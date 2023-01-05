Las Vegas XFL team to play home games at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The XFL announced that Las Vegas’ team, the Vegas Vipers, will play their home games near downtown at Cashman Field.

According to a news release, the Vipers will play their first game at the 10,000-seat Cashman Field against the DC Defenders on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.,.

“Fans will have access to parking, concessions, and tailgating areas before Vipers games during the season,” the XFL says.

“I’m excited that the 2023 XFL schedule was created with fans in mind, giving choices for competitive football across several days of the week,” said Vegas Vipers head coach Rod Woodson. “The affordable tickets provided to our fans will help give us the support we need as a new favorite Vegas sports team. Now we are focused on our preparation in training camp.”

For more information, visit: www.xfl.com//teams/las-vegas.

