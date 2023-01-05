Las Vegas Valley sees rain, mountains see snow in Thursday storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is seeing rain and rainbows while the mountains get hit with snow Thursday afternoon.

0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range.

While it’s raining in the valley, we’re looking at more snow up in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning begins Thursday morning for the Spring Mountains where 6 to 15 inches of new snow is forecast.

We got a little refresher today folks with possibly 9 to 13 inches of new snow throughout the day tomorrow! If you're coming up tomorrow, please plan ahead... 👀 pic.twitter.com/gUthOLIhR7 — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) January 4, 2023

Nevada Department of Transportation is requiring snow chains or snow tires if traveling to Mt. Charleston. Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest advised against traveling to Kyle or Lee Canyon amid the storm.

The snow in the @GoMtCharleston area of the Spring Mountains NRA is coming down now at a rapid pace. We recommend that if you don't have to travel to Kyle or Lee Canyon today, it's best to stay home...even with snow chains or a four-wheel drive vehicle. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/V4fHi7bTGZ — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.