Las Vegas Valley sees rain, mountains see snow in Thursday storm
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is seeing rain and rainbows while the mountains get hit with snow Thursday afternoon.
0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range.
While it’s raining in the valley, we’re looking at more snow up in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning begins Thursday morning for the Spring Mountains where 6 to 15 inches of new snow is forecast.
Nevada Department of Transportation is requiring snow chains or snow tires if traveling to Mt. Charleston. Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest advised against traveling to Kyle or Lee Canyon amid the storm.
