Las Vegas police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday on Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Police say Alice San was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

San may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, dark pants, black dress boots and carrying a travel bag that is black with floral print.

Contact Las Vegas police if you have information on her whereabouts.

