Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for child porn distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The US Attorney’s Office in Shreveport, LA announced Thursday the federal sentencing for a Las Vegas man convicted of distributing child pornography.

Alexander Pennington, 35, will serve 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

Authorities said Pennington was charged in November of 2021 with conspiracy to advertise the distribution of child porn. He pleaded guilty in August of 2022.

Pennington, using the private chat app Kik, was an administrator to a group chat where users would spread illicit materials on.

One of the rules he enforced was if a member did not post child porn, they would be removed from the chat.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

