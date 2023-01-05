Henderson Police Chief to retire in February

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Chief announced he would retire next month.

A memo was sent Thursday afternoon from Chief Thedrick Andres. Andres said his retirement would be effective Feb. 28.

The move comes after the Henderson Police Union had a vote of “no confidence” against Andres.

The letter is copied below:

Team HPD, After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to retire from the Henderson Police Department effective February 28, 2023, after five years with the City of Henderson. This decision is bittersweet. The police department, City Manager’s Office, Elected Officials, and city staff have been great to my family and me during my tenure. My decision to retire now is primarily due to my desire to move closer to my family. I am incredibly grateful for the many opportunities and support the City of Henderson has extended me. That support has allowed me, the Senior Management Team, and all our employees to achieve significant accomplishments. I am incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Henderson as the Chief of Police. It has truly been a privilege and honor to serve this community over the past five years. Thank you to the men and women of the Henderson Police Department for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to service. I could not have succeeded on my own; it has always been a team effort! It has been a blessing to work alongside some of the finest professionals in law enforcement. As I close this chapter, I am proud of this department and our accomplishments. Respectfully, Chief Andres

The City of Henderson released the following statement on Andres’ retirement:

The City congratulates Chief Andres on his retirement following a distinguished 30-year career in law enforcement. Among Chief Andres’ accomplishments while leading the Henderson Police Department are establishing the Henderson Police Cadet Academy, constructing a new west substation and breaking ground on a new forensic crime laboratory. We wish Chief Andres bon voyage as he embarks on his next adventure!

