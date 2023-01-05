Fremont Motel sign to be safe from demolition of downtown Las Vegas property
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although the Fremont Motel is facing demolition in downtown Las Vegas, not all of the property will be lost forever.
According to the city of Las Vegas, the building is being demolished by the owner of the property. Demolition on the Fremont Motel began in December.
The city on Thursday provided an update that the property’s recently revamped sign will remain on site after demolition of the property itself is completed.
