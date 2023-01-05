Forecast Outlook- 1/5/2023

Rain continues through the afternoon with showers tapering Thursday evening. A drier weekend is on the way before rain chances pick up again next week.

The wettest weather in Las Vegas is forecast to come to an end by 5 p.m. More sunshine is on the way for Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will be in and out this weekend but we are looking dry. Forecast high temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Another system is moving in early next week, bringing back shower chances on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday is forecast to be a wetter day with showers picking up across the area. Highs will be closer to 60.

