Encourage your teen to bee-come a pollinator ambassador

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada Reno Extension office is encouraging teens to try getting some hands-on experience developing pollinator habitats by becoming a Pollinator Ambassador through a new program.

The program is an 11-month commitment and includes online and in-person training related to pollinators, their habitats and how to provide educational outreach to others.

Ten youths will be chosen, and at least six of the ambassadors have the opportunity to attend the National 4-H Youth Summit “IGNITE” in March in Washington, DC.

Most of the costs are covered by a $15,000 grant fund and the extension office, but there could be minor incidental costs to participants - the office is working to cover those as well.

Youth ages 14-19 years old across Nevada who are interested can apply and do not need to currently be 4-H members.

“We are excited to have been chosen as one of the recipients of this grant,” said Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator in Douglas County. “In Nevada, my colleagues and I are building momentum with honey bees, horticulture and pollinators in general, and this seems like a great step in the right direction.”

The deadline is Jan. 13. For more information, go to their website.

