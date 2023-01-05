Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Lunar New Year with free parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will celebrate the Lunar New Year later this month by hosting a free parade, among other festivities.

According to a news release, festivities start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, as guests can receive a free lighted cheer stick, while supplies last, before the parade begins via the Summerlin app. Those interested will need to visit the redemption table located in the breezeway of the ONE Summerlin office tower from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Featuring fan dancers, stilt walkers, an oversized-dragon and more, the free parade will kick off on Park Centre Drive beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin says that from Jan. 23-27, the property will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor throughout the venue. Highlights among the decor include oversized 2023 letters at the Macy’s Promenade, a “larger-than-life” Chinese dragon at the Dining Arroyo and an Instagram-worthy photo wall filled with festive décor located at the hallway near H&M.

“This is our sixth-year hosting Lunar New Year at the property and honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with our annual Lunar New Year parade. It’s a celebrated community tradition and we can’t wait to unveil what we’ve been working on,” said Halee Harczynski with Downtown Summerlin.

For more information, visit www.summerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

