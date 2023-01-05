AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Proposed redevelopment plans for Cashman Center are moving forward
Las Vegas XFL team to play home games at Cashman Field
In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference...
UFC President Dana White seen on video slapping his wife
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Cardiac arrest and Damar Hamlin: What we know
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) evades a tackle by San Francisco 49ers...
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham no longer has element of unknown