2 hospitalized after 3-car crash near Rampart, Del Webb

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of N. Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard. Police said the crash involved three vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rampart Boulevard was shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

