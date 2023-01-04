Woman posts $100K bond after accused in fatal DUI crash on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run DUI on Fremont Street Dec. 28 appeared in court Wednesday after posting bail.

Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene while Kristie Baxter died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Terrell appeared after posting $100,000 bond and told the court she could not afford to hire an attorney at this time. A public defender was appointed to her case.

Terrell was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring, to stay out of trouble and not drive as part of the conditions for her release.

Her next hearing will be Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.