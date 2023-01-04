Teen accused of fatally stabbing mom’s boyfriend after fight in Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death after a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to authorities.

The identity of the child has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In a statement released Wednesday, police said officers responded to a hotel room in the 3900 block of Koval Lane on Jan. 2 around 7:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police found an unresponsive man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the victim was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend and her children.

According to police, one of the children, later identified as the 15-year-old suspect, got into a fight with his brother.

During the fight, police said the teen’s mother and the victim stepped in to break it up. Following the altercation, according to LVMPD, the 15-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

The boy was taken to Clark County Juvenile Hall and booked for murder.

The identity of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be release by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.