North Las Vegas ex-airline exec sentenced to prison for not paying millions in taxes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas ex-airline executive was sentenced to two years in prison after failing to pay millions in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

William Acor, the former president and CEO of Vision Airlines Inc. based out of North Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes.

Prosecutors said from 2014 to 2016, Acor failed to pay more than $2.6 million in taxes to the IRS. However, Acor only has to pay $1.6 million in restitution to the IRS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.