Nevada Hospital Association calls healthcare infrastructure ‘fragile’ amid pediatric illness surge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Hospital Association said the state’s healthcare infrastructure was “fragile” amid an ongoing demand for pediatric respiratory care.

NVHA released its weekly hospital report on Wednesday. The association said Nevada pediatric intensive care units remain full. They said PICU capacity remains difficult with ongoing staffing issues. Southern Nevada is on “alert” status for staffing levels, according to NVHA, one level before “crisis” level.

There were some good signs, however. NVHA said flu hospitalizations have decreased and RSV and COVID-19 have remained stable.

NVHA said the demand for pediatric beds has lessened, with an occupancy rate of 82% compared to 90% the previous week.

