Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night.

According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.

Gordon said a pursuit was initiated that last about 20 minutes before the suspect drove into Arizona and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) took over the pursuit from LVMPD.

“Arizona DPS lost the suspect vehicle somewhere near Kingman,” LVMPD said.

About two hours later, according to Gordon, LVMPD officers spotted the suspect vehicle back in Nevada.

Gordon said a vehicle stop was initiated and the suspect fled, leading to a second vehicle pursuit.

According to police, this pursuit lasted about 20 minutes before the suspect vehicle became disabled and the suspect was taken into custody in Laughlin near Bruce Woodbury and Thomas Edison.

Gordon said there were reports of the suspect displaying/pointing a gun during the incident.

LVMPD said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked.

No further information was provided.

