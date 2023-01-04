Las Vegas police investigate homicide Wednesday morning near airport
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
