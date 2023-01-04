Las Vegas police evacuating homes after barricade in southwest valley

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a southwest valley neighborhood as police investigate a barricade.

LVMPD said the incident began around 12:49 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, near Wigwam Avenue between S. Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Boulevard.

Police were originally called to the area for reports of a person with a knife. That person is barricaded in a residence in the area. Injuries in the incident are unknown, police said.

LVMPD said they are currently working on evacuations.

LVMPD said people should avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

