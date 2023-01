LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property.

According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino.

No additional information was provided.

When it comes to winning, the sky is the limit! Las Vegas local hits a progressive jackpot for $18,462! πŸ’Έβ˜οΈ



Congratulations Jason! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/F1XMoTo6Sr — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 4, 2023

